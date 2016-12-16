Girls Basketball – IMAC standings, schedules and scores
W – L
Jefferson County 5 – 0
Morristown West 4 – 1
Morristown East 4 – 1
Cherokee 3 – 2
Sevier County 2 – 3
Cocke County 2 – 3
South Doyle 0 – 5
Seymour 0 – 5
—————————————————————
12/2:
Morristown East 64-43 Cherokee
Morristown West 82-23 Cocke County
Jefferson County 70-35 South Doyle
Sevier County 42-35 Seymour
12/6:
Morristown East 62-23 South Doyle
Morristown West 77-30 Cherokee
Jefferson County 71-25 Seymour
Cocke County 40-26 Sevier County
12/9:
Jefferson County 66-49 Morristown East
Morristown West 66-18 Seymour
Cherokee 50-45 Cocke County
Sevier County 52-33 South Doyle
12/13:
Morristown East 57-22 Cocke County
Morristown West 78-20 South Doyle
Jefferson County 42-22 Sevier County
Cherokee 49-37 Seymour
12/16:
Morristown East 37-33 Sevier County
Jefferson County 50-48 Morristown West
Cherokee 57-47 South Doyle
Cocke County 52-30 Seymour
1/3:
Seymour at Morristown East (WCRK Radio)
Cherokee at Jefferson County
Cocke County at South Doyle
1/6:
Morristown East at Morristown West (WCRK/WMTN Radio)
Jefferson County at Cocke County
Cherokee at Sevier County
South Doyle at Seymour
1/10:
Morristown East at South Doyle (WCRK Radio)
Morristown West at Cherokee (WMTN Radio)
Jefferson County at Seymour
Sevier County at Cocke County
1/13:
Cherokee at Morristown East (WCRK Radio)
Cocke County at Morristown West (WMTN Radio)
South Doyle at Jefferson County
Seymour at Sevier County
1/17:
Cocke County at Morristown East (WCRK Radio)
Morristown West at South Doyle (WMTN Radio)
Sevier County at Jefferson County
Cherokee at Seymour
1/20:
Morristown East at Jefferson County (WCRK Radio)
Morristown West at Seymour (WMTN Radio)
Cocke County at Cherokee
South Doyle at Sevier County
1/24:
Morristown East at Seymour (WCRK Radio)
Morristown West at Sevier County (WMTN Radio)
Jefferson County at Cherokee
South Doyle at Cocke County
1/27:
Sevier County at Morristown East (WCRK Radio)
Jefferson County at Morristown West (WMTN Radio)
Cherokee at South Doyle
Seymour at Cocke County
1/31:
Sevier County at Morristown West (WMTN Radio)
2/3:
Morristown West at Morristown East (WCRK/WMTN Radio)
Cocke County at Jefferson County
Sevier County at Cherokee
Seymour at South Doyle