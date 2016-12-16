Girls Basketball – IMAC standings, schedules and scores

Posted on 12/16/2016

                          W – L

Jefferson County               5 – 0

Morristown West              4 – 1

Morristown East               4 – 1

Cherokee                           3 – 2

Sevier County                    2 – 3

Cocke County                     2 – 3

South Doyle                        0 – 5

Seymour                             0 – 5

—————————————————————

12/2:

Morristown East 64-43 Cherokee

Morristown West 82-23 Cocke County

Jefferson County 70-35 South Doyle

Sevier County 42-35 Seymour

12/6:

Morristown East 62-23 South Doyle

Morristown West 77-30 Cherokee

Jefferson County 71-25 Seymour

Cocke County 40-26 Sevier County

12/9:

Jefferson County 66-49 Morristown East

Morristown West 66-18 Seymour

Cherokee 50-45 Cocke County

Sevier County 52-33 South Doyle

12/13:

Morristown East 57-22 Cocke County

Morristown West 78-20 South Doyle

Jefferson County 42-22 Sevier County

Cherokee 49-37 Seymour

12/16:

Morristown East 37-33 Sevier County

Jefferson County 50-48 Morristown West

Cherokee 57-47 South Doyle

Cocke County 52-30 Seymour

1/3:

Seymour at Morristown East (WCRK Radio)

Cherokee at Jefferson County

Cocke County at South Doyle

1/6:

Morristown East at Morristown West (WCRK/WMTN Radio)

Jefferson County at Cocke County

Cherokee at Sevier County

South Doyle at Seymour

1/10:

Morristown East at South Doyle (WCRK Radio)

Morristown West at Cherokee (WMTN Radio)

Jefferson County at Seymour

Sevier County at Cocke County

1/13:

Cherokee at Morristown East (WCRK Radio)

Cocke County at Morristown West (WMTN Radio)

South Doyle at Jefferson County

Seymour at Sevier County

1/17:

Cocke County at Morristown East (WCRK Radio)

Morristown West at South Doyle (WMTN Radio)

Sevier County at Jefferson County

Cherokee at Seymour

1/20:

Morristown East at Jefferson County (WCRK Radio)

Morristown West at Seymour (WMTN Radio)

Cocke County at Cherokee

South Doyle at Sevier County

1/24:

Morristown East at Seymour (WCRK Radio)

Morristown West at Sevier County (WMTN Radio)

Jefferson County at Cherokee

South Doyle at Cocke County

1/27:

Sevier County at Morristown East (WCRK Radio)

Jefferson County at Morristown West (WMTN Radio)

Cherokee at South Doyle

Seymour at Cocke County

1/31:

Sevier County at Morristown West (WMTN Radio)

2/3:

Morristown West at Morristown East (WCRK/WMTN Radio)

Cocke County at Jefferson County

Sevier County at Cherokee

Seymour at South Doyle

 

