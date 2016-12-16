WCRK Radio/Morristown East Basketball – “Allstate Good Hands Players of the Game” winners

At the conclusion of each Morristown East basketball broadcast, play-by-play announcer Mike Rypel will name the “Allstate Good Hands Player of the Game” – brought to you by your Morristown agent Danny Mills. Be sure and contact Danny @ 586-4777 for your free quote today so you can be in good hands with Allstate.

The award winner receives a free pizza buffet from Pizza Inn on the West Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown.

11/29 vs. Elizabethton:

Girls: Madison Bunch Boys: Hunter Blanken

12/2 at Cherokee:

Girls: Kaitlyn Harper Boys: Connor Jordan

12/5 vs. David Crockett:

Girls: Jaleah Patton Boys: Will Westmoreland

12/6 vs. South Doyle:

Girls: Krista Felknor Boys: Cameron Rymer

12/9 vs. Jefferson County:

Girls: Madison Bunch Boys: Keegan Glenn

12/13 at Cocke County:

Girls: Krista Felknor Boys: Andrew Carpenter

12/16 at Sevier County:

Girls: Kiara Moore Boys: Dylan Noe