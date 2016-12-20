Former home invasion victim arrested in drug bust

The MPD Narcotics/ Vice Unit received information on Saturday of a drug shipment to an address on Hale Avenue which was the scene of a reported home invasion last month.

Agents intercepted the suspect package, which was later alerted on by a MPD narcotics detection K9. After obtaining warrants, officers found more than 2 pounds of marijuana inside the box.

The Hale Avenue resident, Dung Tran, 50; was located and subsequently gave consent to search his residence. There detectives recovered a loaded hand gun and an additional small amount of marijuana. He was charged with Sale and Delivery of a Schedule VI Drug in a Drug-Free School Zone, Conspiracy, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.

Mr. Tran’s girlfriend, Stormy Rodgers, 23; was charged with Sale and Delivery of a Schedule VI Drug in a Drug-Free School Zone and Conspiracy after she admitted to attempting to hide an additional 2 pounds of the drug at a neighbor’s house.

Ms. Rodgers was cited and released following her arrest.

Mr. Tran was transported to the Hamblen County Jail and was held on a $50,000 bond.