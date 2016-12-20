United Way of Hamblen Co. still nearly $70,000 short

Open letter from United Way of Hamblen County:

Dear United Way Supporter,

It has been a challenging year for the United Way of Hamblen County’s fund raising efforts.

We are currently $69,391 short of our goal of $1,460,000 in support of our 22 local agencies.

There are many needs in our Community and the surrounding area right now.

We are looking for any additional pledges to help meet this goal.

Any pledge can be billed in 2017, you do not need to make payment now .

Thank you for all you do for this Community!

Merry Christmas!

Gary Matthews

Executive Director

United Way of Hamblen County

P.O. Box 1794

Morristown, TN 37816

Office 423-581-8601

Cell 423-312-0912

Fax 423-585-0536