WCRK Radio/Morristown East Basketball – “Allstate Good Hands Players of the Game” winners

Posted on 01/05/2017 by in Sports // 0 Comments

At the conclusion of each Morristown East basketball broadcast, play-by-play announcer Mike Rypel will name the “Allstate Good Hands Player of the Game” – brought to you by your Morristown agent Danny Mills.  Be sure and contact Danny @ 586-4777 for your free quote today so you can be in good hands with Allstate.

The award winner receives a free pizza buffet from Pizza Inn on the West Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown.

11/29 vs. Elizabethton:

Girls: Madison Bunch                Boys: Hunter Blanken

12/2 at Cherokee:

Girls: Kaitlyn Harper                 Boys: Connor Jordan

12/5 vs. David Crockett:

Girls: Jaleah Patton                   Boys: Will Westmoreland

12/6 vs. South Doyle:

Girls: Krista Felknor                 Boys: Cameron Rymer

12/9 vs. Jefferson County:

Girls: Madison Bunch                Boys: Keegan Glenn

12/13 at Cocke County:

Girls: Krista Felknor                 Boys: Andrew Carpenter

12/16 at Sevier County:

Girls: Kiara Moore                     Boys: Dylan Noe

1/3 vs. Seymour:

Girls: Mattie Bryant                  Boys: Dylan Noe

