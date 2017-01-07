Cancellations / Closings / Delays

Saturday January 7, 2017

No Parks and Rec Youth Basketball today

The Fun Fit and Fabulous Festival at Talley Ward has been cancelled

No Weight Watchers meeting today in Morristown

Pleasant View Baptist Church and Second Harvest Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry – cancelled for Saturday to be re-scheduled at a later date.

Morristown Hamblen Library closed today

Foot on Foot is closed today

St Paul’s Presbyterian Church has cancelled services for Sunday because of weather conditions.

West – East Basketball Game was cancelled Friday night. The game has been re-scheduled for Monday evening. live coverage on Country Legends 1300 begins at 5:45.