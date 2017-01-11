Clint Hemminger captures Hamblen Co. schools spelling bee title

Russellville fifth grader Clint Hemminger is the 2017 Hamblen County Spelling Bee champion. He is the son of Todd and Amy Hemminger.

The bee was held Wednesday at Meadowview Middle School. Assistant Director Brantley Smith was moderator with Anne Nelson and Gail Rice serving as judges.

Runner-up is Carlos Montes of East Ridge Middle, son of Johnathan Mullins.

Representing their school at the annual Spelling Bee are as follows:

• Peyton Brooks, Alpha

• Madison Johnson, Fairview-Marguerite

• Josalyn Harris, Hillcrest

• Titus Phillips, John Hay

• Issabella Gomez, Lincoln Elementary

• Tennessee Darby, Manley

• Kyle Cloninger, Union Heights

• Quinn Funke, West Elementary

• Jonah Carden, Whitesburg

• Zi Norton, Witt

• Ruben Bautista, Lincoln Middle