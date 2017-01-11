Dog injured on Bulls Gap property

(WGRV Radio) A Bulls Gap man reported that someone wounded his dog while it was on his property sometime Monday afternoon.

The 18-year-old Poes Lane man said that he got a Texas heeler to help with the cows on his farm, and that the dog runs loose on the property when he is not home.

On Monday, the man left home around 4:30 and returned around 7:10, and noticed that someone had shot the dog with what appeared to be bird shot from a shotgun. The dog had small red spots on his left side and on his underside, with small drops of blood coming out from the some of the spots.

The man said that his veterinarian told him to just give water to the dog until the following day. Deputies talked to neighbors who said they heard what sounded like gunshots around 7:00, but could not tell where they came from.

The investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.