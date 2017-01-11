Pre-K registration coming up February 22

Exciting News for Families with Four-Year Old Children

Preschool Available through Hamblen County Department of Education

Hamblen County Schools provides an exciting program of preschool education for four-year old students. Educators have long realized the importance of high quality preschool educational programs in helping children enter school ready to learn and optimize their full potential. The benefits of early childhood education impact the brain’s performance throughout life.

Unfortunately, many children do not have the advantage of preschool. Educational research indicates that these children are more likely to repeat a grade, to not graduate, to qualify for special education, and to not attend college. Effective preschool programs can change these outcomes for all children.

In order to better serve the needs of the community, the Hamblen County Board of Education opened its first early childhood program, Jump Start to Educational Excellence, on January 6, 2004, at Manley Elementary School. Preschool classes are now available at Manley, Russellville, Lincoln, West, and Witt. The program is designed to serve children who will be four years of age on or before August 15, 2017 . However, enrollment is limited. Jump Start to Educational Excellence is a full day program staffed with certified teachers who are experienced in early childhood education. The cost of the program is $90 per week. However, there are a limited number of scholarships available to cover the cost of the tuition for students who meet the guidelines. In addition to the full-day program, parents and guardians will have the option of enrolling students in the ESP program for after school care at some of the school sites.

Registration will occur on Wednesday , February 22, 2017, from 8:15 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the school sites . Enrollment slots will be filled on a first-come, first-qualified basis. In order to register your student, the child’s parent or guardian will need to bring the following items:

The child’s birth certificate

Child’s Social Security card

Child’s up-to-date immunization record

Photo identification for the parent or guardian

Two proofs of residence in Hamblen County (Utility bill, rent receipt, tax bill, or proof of official mailing address)

If we are closed for inclement weather, registration will take place the next day school is in session and will begin the same time school begins.

Preference for scholarship slots will be given to children who cannot be served by Head Start, but meet the Department of Health and Human Services poverty guidelines. In addition to these items, parents or guardians who are seeking tuition scholarships will be required to provide or complete the following:

Last year’s federal tax returns, if filed, or statement from employer of this year’s projected income.

Complete an income eligibility form (This application requires that you report all household income.)

The program is based on firm educational research and best practice models. If you have further questions about the program or registration, please contact the principal of the school where you would like for your child to attend the preschool program.