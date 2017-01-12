Prospective college students urged to fill out FAFSA by January 17

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam has proclaimed Thursday, January 12, as the first “TN FAFSA Frenzy Day,” encouraging high school seniors and current college students to submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid by January 17 to maintain eligibility for key scholarship programs including Tennessee Promise. Tennessee Promise is the state’s groundbreaking scholarship and mentoring program that provides high school graduates two years of community or technical college free of tuition and fees.

This past fall marked the first time the FAFSA was available starting on October 1. The revised FAFSA timeline, as well as new rules allowing filers to use prior tax information, have provided an opportunity for a strong, collaborative push across Tennessee to empower as many students as possible to access funds they need to attend postsecondary institutions. The Tennessee Higher Education Commission, Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation, the Tennessee Department of Education, tnAchieves, Southwest Tennessee Development District’s Regional Economic Development Initiative and the Ayers Foundation have collaborated to create a campaign to increase statewide FAFSA filing rates called TN FAFSA Frenzy.

On TN FAFSA Frenzy Day representatives from THEC, TSAC, higher education institutions and nonprofit organizations across the state will be available in local schools, along with counselors and educators, to assist students and families in submitting the FAFSA. More information, including FAFSA filing rates by high school, can be found at www.tnfafsafrenzy.gov.

In 2016, Tennessee’s FAFSA filing rate led the nation with 70.3 percent of the state’s high school seniors filing the application. Greeneville High’s FAFSA filings were above the Tennessee rate, while the four Greene County Schools high schools were below the Tennessee filing rate.

Tennessee also saw historic rises in first-time college enrollment with the Tennessee Promise scholarship in 2015-16. The state’s college-going rate grew by 5 percentage points in one year, and 16,291 students enrolled using the scholarship. The state saw a 10 percent increase in first-time freshman enrollment, including a 25 percent increase at community colleges and a 20 percent increase at Tennessee’s Colleges of Applied Technology.

The FAFSA determines a student’s eligibility for federal and state aid to pay for higher education. In Tennessee, the FAFSA is required for a student to access state aid and scholarships such as the HOPE Lottery Scholarship and Tennessee Promise. To remain eligible for Tennessee Promise, students must submit the FAFSA by Tuesday, January 17. The FAFSA is available atfafsa.ed.gov/.