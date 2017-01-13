”Homework Hotline” available to Hamblen Co. students

Have you ever had problems helping your fifth grader with fractions, or your high schooler with physics?

What about wondering which punctuation mark goes in that essay that’s due first thing in the morning?

Help is just one phone call away.

The Hamblen County School System is partnering with Homework Hotline, a free tutoring service from certified teachers for kindergarten through 12th grade students.

“Homework Hotline is an excellent resource for our students and our families in Hamblen County,” said Brantley Smith, assistant director of schools for curriculum and instruction.

“It has been used statewide for a number of years to the benefit of students in all grades,” he said.

“As a district, we are excited to partner with Homework Hotline because it is another way we can support all of our students as they strive to reach their academic and personal goals,” Smith added.

HCDOE encourages students and families to take advantage of this very effective, and free, service.

The Hotline has most Tennessee textbooks available and bilingual tutors can help with a language barrier. Help is offered in reading, language arts, math, social studies, science, Spanish, and more.

Hotline helps students tackle new concepts, complete challenging assignments, learn to read, and gain academic skills.

Students who get the help they seek return to school more prepared and less discouraged.

Homework Hotline’s “Call It Reading” program provides basic reading skills for students. The program is designed to reach low and non-reading students in the third grade, giving them a chance to succeed.

High school students can receive assistance in calculus, trigonometry, physics, chemistry, and most other subjects.

Homework Hotline has provided one-on-one tutoring by phone to Tennessee students and parents since 1990.

The program’s teachers and volunteers have completed more than 500,000 sessions of tutoring.

Call Monday-Thursday from 4-8 p.m. CST – 615-298-6636 or toll-free 1-888-868-5777.

You can also follow Homework Hotline on Facebook and follow on Twitter @HomeworkHelp4TN.