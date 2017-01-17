WCRK Radio/Morristown East Basketball – “Allstate Good Hands Players of the Game” winners
At the conclusion of each Morristown East basketball broadcast, play-by-play announcer Mike Rypel will name the “Allstate Good Hands Player of the Game” – brought to you by your Morristown agent Danny Mills. Be sure and contact Danny @ 586-4777 for your free quote today so you can be in good hands with Allstate.
The award winner receives a free pizza buffet from Pizza Inn on the West Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown.
11/29 vs. Elizabethton:
Girls: Madison Bunch Boys: Hunter Blanken
12/2 at Cherokee:
Girls: Kaitlyn Harper Boys: Connor Jordan
12/5 vs. David Crockett:
Girls: Jaleah Patton Boys: Will Westmoreland
12/6 vs. South Doyle:
Girls: Krista Felknor Boys: Cameron Rymer
12/9 vs. Jefferson County:
Girls: Madison Bunch Boys: Keegan Glenn
12/13 at Cocke County:
Girls: Krista Felknor Boys: Andrew Carpenter
12/16 at Sevier County:
Girls: Kiara Moore Boys: Dylan Noe
1/3 vs. Seymour:
Girls: Mattie Bryant Boys: Dylan Noe
1/10 at South Doyle:
Girls: Jania Hill Boys: Keegan Glenn
1/13 vs. Cherokee:
Girls: KeiAndra Harper Boys: Hunter Blanken
1/17 vs. Cocke County:
Girls: Kiara Moore Boys: Connor Jordan