Hillcrest Elementary accepting ”Portraits of Pride” nominations

Hillcrest Elementary will be conducting its third Portraits of Pride recognition ceremony at our Fifth Grade Honors Day program on May 17, 2016 at 9:30 a.m.

Nomination applications may be picked up and delivered to the Hillcrest office or mailed to the school postmarked by April 3, 2017.

The nomination form can also be downloaded from the school website and returned to the school office. If anyone chooses to submit the form online, you may visit our school website and connect to the link that will allow you to complete the form and submit electronically.

We will be selecting two former “alumni” to be inducted into our Hillcrest Portraits of Pride. The individuals selected will generally be those persons that have made a difference in their chosen line of work, have been recognized by their achievements and accomplishments, and have gone on to have very successful careers.

There are three categories for inductees: alumni, faculty, and contributors. Contributors are those individuals that have a made a significant impact upon the school, either financially or giving of their time. Once the deadline has passed, nomination forms will be reviewed, and a vote will be taken.

Applications will remain on file for three years. Applications can be resubmitted after the three-year time constraint is up.

Hillcrest is proud of the young men and women that have come through our school. We want to honor the men and women that have made a positive impact and/or worthy contribution to our school and community.

For further information, please contact Angela Bain at 423-586-7472.