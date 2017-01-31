Two face charges in wide array of Hamblen Co. burglary cases

From the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Department:

On Thursday, January 26, 2017, Officers with the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Northwind Drive for a suspicious vehicle in the area.

Residents noticed the white Chevrolet circling the area. They followed the vehicle and were able to get a tag number. Through an investigation, officers found a Northwind Drive home had been broken into. Shortly thereafter while patrolling the area, officers made a traffic stop on the vehicle matching the license plate number of the white Chevrolet.

Officers identified the driver as Michael Lee Fye Jr. (36) of Morristown. Erik Sloan Crockett (36) of Morristown was found on foot hiding in the wood line. Mr. Crockett was in possession of a backpack containing burglary tools and a walkie talkie. Both parties were arrested.

Fye is charged with Aggravated Burglary and is being held on a $100,000 bond in the Hamblen County Jail. Crockett was charged with Aggravated Burglary, Possession of Burglary Tools, Resisting Arrest, Resisting to stop, frisk, halt, Possession of Sch. IV and Possession of Sch. II drugs.

On Friday, January 27, 2017, Detectives went to the residence of Erik Crockett and recovered stolen property worth THOUSANDS of dollars. This property tied Crockett into the MULTIDUDE of home burglaries (estimated between 25- 30 homes) that have occurred in the east end of Hamblen County in approximately the last 5 to 6 months.

Currently Crockett is charged with multiple Aggravated Burglary, Theft of Property and Vandalism resulting from these burglaries and is being held on a $1,545,000.00 bond in the Hamblen County Jail. However, this is still an ongoing investigation and more charges are expected.

Detectives are asking the citizens of Hamblen County to contact the Detective Division of the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office if they have purchased anything from Erik Crockett. Our number is 423-586-3781.