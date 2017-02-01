Morristown man sentenced in federal court

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. – On Jan. 31, 2017, Jason Wayne Helton, a.k.a. Crack Baby, 33, of Morristown, Tenn., was sentenced by the Honorable R. Leon Jordan, U.S. District Court Judge, to serve 262 months in federal prison following a conviction for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in east Tennessee.

According to his plea agreement on file with U.S. District Court, Helton sold quantities of methamphetamine to an individual working on behalf of law enforcement on three occasions between December 2015 and March 2016. In February 2016, a federal search warrant was executed at a residence in Stone Mountain, Ga., where Helton was present and scheduled to obtain and transport an ounce and a half of methamphetamine back to Tennessee.

Another federal search warrant was executed at Helton’s residence in Morristown in March 2016 which resulted in the seizure of an additional quantity of methamphetamine.

Law enforcement agencies participating in the investigation included the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Grainger County Sheriff’s Office, Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office, Morristown, Tennessee Police Department and the Third and Fourth District Judicial Drug Task Forces. Assistant U.S. Attorney Wayne Taylor represented the United States.

