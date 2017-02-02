WMTN Radio/Morristown West Basketball – ”Allstate Good Hands Players of the Game” winners
At the conclusion of each Morristown West basketball broadcast, play-by-play announcer Darren Headrick will name the “Allstate Good Hands Player of the Game” – brought to you by your Morristown agent Danny Mills. Be sure and contact Danny @ 586-4777 for your free quote today so you can be in good hands with Allstate.
The award winner receives a free pizza buffet from Pizza Inn on the West Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown.
11/29 vs. Daniel Boone:
Girls: Sydney Newsome Boys: Josh McDonald
12/2 at Cocke County:
Girls: Angel Simms Boys: Makai Olden
12/9 vs. Seymour:
Girls: Sydney Newsome Boys: Jacob Metler
12/13 vs. South Doyle:
Girls: Blayre Shultz Boys: Jamahl Williams
12/16 at Jefferson County:
Girls: Blayre Shultz Boys: Makai Olden
1/10 at Cherokee:
Girls: Blayre Shultz Boys: Daymion Blevins
1/13 vs. Cocke County:
Girls: Macey Hefner Boys: Daymion Blevins
1/14 vs. Morristown East:
Girls: Sydney Newsome Boys: Daymion Blevins
1/17 at South Doyle:
Girls: Blayre Shultz Boys: Mason Bare
1/24 at Sevier County:
Girls: Caroline Harville Boys: Makai Olden
1/27 vs. Jefferson County:
Girls: Sydney Newsome Boys: Daymion Blevins
1/28 vs. Elizabethton:
Girls: Caroline Harville Boys: Daymion Blevins
1/31 vs. Sevier County:
Girls: Blayre Shultz Boys: Zach Young