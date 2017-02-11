WINTER WATCH CLOSINGS-DELAYS

Boys Basketball: IMAC Tournament schedule, results

Posted on 02/11/2017 by in Sports // 0 Comments

Quarterfinals/Semifinals to be played at highest seeds.  Championship/Consolation games will take place at Cocke County High School.

2/14:

Quarterfinals: (Elimination Games)

Tip-off times: 7pm

(8) Seymour (2-22)          at     (1) Morristown East (20-9) (WCRK Radio)

(7) Cherokee (8-21)         at     (2) Cocke County (17-10)

(6) Morristown West (12-14)  at     (3) Sevier County (19-10) (WMTN Radio)

(5) South Doyle (10-18)     at     (4) Jefferson County (15-13)

2/16:

Semifinals: (All 4 teams clinch berth in Region Tournament)

Tip-off times: 7pm

-Seymour/Morristown East winner vs. South Doyle/Jefferson County winner

-Cherokee/Cocke County winner vs. Morristown West/Sevier County winner

2/18:

(at Cocke County High School)

6pm: Consolation Game:

7:30pm: Championship Game:

Copyright © 2017 | WMTN 1300