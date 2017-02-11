Boys Basketball: IMAC Tournament schedule, results
Quarterfinals/Semifinals to be played at highest seeds. Championship/Consolation games will take place at Cocke County High School.
2/14:
Quarterfinals: (Elimination Games)
Tip-off times: 7pm
(8) Seymour (2-22) at (1) Morristown East (20-9) (WCRK Radio)
(7) Cherokee (8-21) at (2) Cocke County (17-10)
(6) Morristown West (12-14) at (3) Sevier County (19-10) (WMTN Radio)
(5) South Doyle (10-18) at (4) Jefferson County (15-13)
2/16:
Semifinals: (All 4 teams clinch berth in Region Tournament)
Tip-off times: 7pm
-Seymour/Morristown East winner vs. South Doyle/Jefferson County winner
-Cherokee/Cocke County winner vs. Morristown West/Sevier County winner
2/18:
(at Cocke County High School)
6pm: Consolation Game:
7:30pm: Championship Game: