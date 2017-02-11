WINTER WATCH CLOSINGS-DELAYS

Girls Basketball: IMAC Tournament schedule, results

Quarterfinals/Semifinals to be played at highest seeds.  Championship/Consolation games will take place at Cocke County High School.

2/13:

Quarterfinals: (Elimination Games)

Tip off times: 7pm

(8) South Doyle (4-23)      at     (1) Morristown West (23-3) (WMTN Radio)

(7) Seymour (5-18)            at     (2) Jefferson County (23-6)

(6) Cocke County (11-16)  at     (3) Morristown East (18-11) (WCRK Radio)

(5) Sevier County (12-18) at     (4) Cherokee (13-16)

2/15:

Semifinals: (All 4 teams clinch berth in Region Tournament)

Tip-off times: 7pm

-South Doyle/Morristown West winner vs. Sevier County/Cherokee winner

-Seymour/Jefferson County winner vs. Cocke County/Morristown East winner

2/17:

(at Cocke County High School)

6pm: Consolation Game:

7:30pm: Championship Game:

