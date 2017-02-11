Girls Basketball: IMAC Tournament schedule, results
Quarterfinals/Semifinals to be played at highest seeds. Championship/Consolation games will take place at Cocke County High School.
2/13:
Quarterfinals: (Elimination Games)
Tip off times: 7pm
(8) South Doyle (4-23) at (1) Morristown West (23-3) (WMTN Radio)
(7) Seymour (5-18) at (2) Jefferson County (23-6)
(6) Cocke County (11-16) at (3) Morristown East (18-11) (WCRK Radio)
(5) Sevier County (12-18) at (4) Cherokee (13-16)
2/15:
Semifinals: (All 4 teams clinch berth in Region Tournament)
Tip-off times: 7pm
-South Doyle/Morristown West winner vs. Sevier County/Cherokee winner
-Seymour/Jefferson County winner vs. Cocke County/Morristown East winner
2/17:
(at Cocke County High School)
6pm: Consolation Game:
7:30pm: Championship Game: