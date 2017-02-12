Boys Basketball: IMAC Tournament schedule, results
Quarterfinals/Semifinals to be played at highest seeds. Championship/Consolation games will take place at Cocke County High School.
2/14:
Quarterfinals: (Elimination Games)
Tip-off times: 7pm
-(8) Seymour (2-22) at (1) Morristown East (20-9) (WCRK Radio)
Regular Season Meetings: East won 68-49, East won 73-58
-(7) Cherokee (8-21) at (2) Cocke County (17-10)
Regular Season Meetings: Cocke County won 58-28, Cocke County won 58-45
-(6) Morristown West (12-14) at (3) Sevier County (19-10) (WMTN Radio)
Regular Season Meetings: Sevier County won 48-44, Sevier County won 50-33
-(5) South Doyle (10-18) at (4) Jefferson County (15-13)
Regular Season Meetings: South Doyle won 51-47, Jefferson County won 46-38
2/16:
Semifinals: (All 4 teams clinch berth in Region Tournament)
Tip-off times: 7pm
-Seymour/Morristown East winner vs. South Doyle/Jefferson County winner
-Cherokee/Cocke County winner vs. Morristown West/Sevier County winner
2/18:
(at Cocke County High School)
6pm: Consolation Game:
7:30pm: Championship Game:
================================================
Recent Championship Game History:
2016: Sevier County 64-54 Jefferson County
2015: Jefferson County 68-57 South Doyle
2014: Jefferson County 51-36 Sevier County
2013: Sevier County 60-58 Jefferson County
2012: Sevier County 46-44 Morristown East
2011: Morristown East 59-31 Cherokee
2010: Sevier County 46-30 Morristown West
2009: Morristown East 56-43 Jefferson County
2008: Cocke County 72-70 Greeneville
2007: Greeneville 62-35 Cherokee
2006: Greeneville 63-48 Morristown West
2005: Greeneville 67-52 Morristown East
2004: Jefferson County 57-44 Morristown East
2003: Greeneville 60-37 Cocke County
2002: Jefferson County 51-43 Cocke County