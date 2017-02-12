WINTER WATCH CLOSINGS-DELAYS

Boys Basketball: IMAC Tournament schedule, results

Quarterfinals/Semifinals to be played at highest seeds.  Championship/Consolation games will take place at Cocke County High School.

2/14:

Quarterfinals: (Elimination Games)

Tip-off times: 7pm

-(8) Seymour (2-22)          at     (1) Morristown East (20-9) (WCRK Radio)

Regular Season Meetings: East won 68-49, East won 73-58

-(7) Cherokee (8-21)         at     (2) Cocke County (17-10)

Regular Season Meetings: Cocke County won 58-28, Cocke County won 58-45

-(6) Morristown West (12-14)  at     (3) Sevier County (19-10) (WMTN Radio)

Regular Season Meetings: Sevier County won 48-44, Sevier County won 50-33

-(5) South Doyle (10-18)     at     (4) Jefferson County (15-13)

Regular Season Meetings: South Doyle won 51-47, Jefferson County won 46-38

2/16:

Semifinals: (All 4 teams clinch berth in Region Tournament)

Tip-off times: 7pm

-Seymour/Morristown East winner vs. South Doyle/Jefferson County winner

-Cherokee/Cocke County winner vs. Morristown West/Sevier County winner

2/18:

(at Cocke County High School)

6pm: Consolation Game:

7:30pm: Championship Game:

================================================

Recent Championship Game History:

2016: Sevier County 64-54 Jefferson County

2015: Jefferson County 68-57 South Doyle

2014: Jefferson County 51-36 Sevier County

2013: Sevier County 60-58 Jefferson County

2012: Sevier County 46-44 Morristown East

2011: Morristown East 59-31 Cherokee

2010: Sevier County 46-30 Morristown West

2009: Morristown East 56-43 Jefferson County

2008: Cocke County 72-70 Greeneville

2007: Greeneville 62-35 Cherokee

2006: Greeneville 63-48 Morristown West

2005: Greeneville 67-52 Morristown East

2004: Jefferson County 57-44 Morristown East

2003: Greeneville 60-37 Cocke County

2002: Jefferson County 51-43 Cocke County

