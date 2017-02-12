WINTER WATCH CLOSINGS-DELAYS

WMTN Radio/Morristown West Basketball – ”Allstate Good Hands Players of the Game” winners

Posted on 02/12/2017

11/29 vs. Daniel Boone:

Girls: Sydney Newsome           Boys: Josh McDonald

12/2 at Cocke County:

Girls: Angel Simms                   Boys: Makai Olden

12/9 vs. Seymour:

Girls: Sydney Newsome           Boys: Jacob Metler

12/13 vs. South Doyle:

Girls: Blayre Shultz                   Boys: Jamahl Williams

12/16 at Jefferson County:

Girls: Blayre Shultz                   Boys: Makai Olden

1/10 at Cherokee:

Girls: Blayre Shultz                   Boys: Daymion Blevins

1/13 vs. Cocke County:

Girls: Macey Hefner                  Boys: Daymion Blevins

1/14 vs. Morristown East:

Girls: Sydney Newsome           Boys: Daymion Blevins

1/17 at South Doyle:

Girls: Blayre Shultz                   Boys: Mason Bare

1/24 at Sevier County:

Girls: Caroline Harville             Boys: Makai Olden

1/27 vs. Jefferson County:

Girls: Sydney Newsome           Boys: Daymion Blevins

1/28 vs. Elizabethton:

Girls: Caroline Harville             Boys: Daymion Blevins

1/31 vs. Sevier County:

Girls: Blayre Shultz                   Boys: Zach Young

2/3 at Morristown West:

Girls: Sydney Newsome           Boys: Zach Young

2/6 at Daniel Boone:

Girls: Sydney Newsome           Boys: Jamaahl Williams

