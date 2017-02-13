Charges filed in 4 car wreck on I-81

(WGRV) A Kingsport man injured in a multi-vehicle accident on Wednesday on I-81 in Greene County is facing charges.

57-year-old Timothy H. Kyle of East Sevier Avenue was driving one of the cars involved in the wreck, which occurred around 7:30 Wednesday night near mile marker 28. In addition to Kyle’s vehicle, the wreck involved two other cars and two tractor-trailers.

According to a warrant from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Kyle smelled of alcohol at the time of the wreck and two bottles of liquor were found in his car. A field sobriety test was not able to be completed due to Kyle’s injuries.

Kyle was airlifted from the scene to Holston Valley Medical Center. Another person involved in the accident, Debra Reeves, was transported by EMS to Holston Valley. All others involved in the wreck were checked by EMS at the scene.

Kyle faces charges of DUI 1st offense and being a habitual motor vehicle offender. He is due in court on Monday. He was issued a summons to appear in court instead of being arrested due to his injuries.