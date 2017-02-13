Morristown Fire Marshal Eual Noah killed in auto accident

Morristown Fire Marshal Eual Noah was killed on Saturday in a single-vehicle car wreck.

Police say Noah was driving on Walters Drive when he hit the curb on the right shoulder and continues over the should, hitting a mailbox.

The vehicle then struck a utility pole and a concrete bridge rail and went airborne. The vehicle started to roll and Noah was ejected.

He was a 28 year veteran with the Morristown Fire Department and was named Fire Marshal in 2009.