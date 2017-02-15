ACT Retake Day called a success

Education Commissioner Candice McQueen announced Tuesday that NEARLY 26,000 students in the state’s high school class of 2017 participated in the department’s first ACT Senior Retake Day last fall. Tennessee is the first state to offer the retake opportunity on a statewide scale.

Of those, nearly 40 percent increased their overall score, and 1,331 seniors raised their composite above a 21 – creating access to HOPE Scholarship funds that provide up to $16,000 to help students pay for college.



The ACT retake also resulted in more students hitting the ACT college-readiness benchmarks in all four subjects. Statewide, the percentage of retake students in the class of 2017 who met all four benchmarks increased from 21.5 percent to 26.8 percent.

Additionally, over a third of school districts increased their districtwide ACT average.

October 2016 was the first time Tennessee offered public high school seniors the chance to retake the ACT for free. The department proposed this option since its research shows students have a high likelihood of increasing their score when they take the college entrance exam a second time.