Boys Basketball: IMAC Tournament schedule, results
Quarterfinals/Semifinals to be played at highest seeds. Championship/Consolation games will take place at Cocke County High School.
2/14:
Quarterfinals:
Morristown East 79-64 Seymour (Eagles eliminated)
Sevier County 49-36 Morristown West (Trojans eliminated)
Cocke County 48-38 Cherokee (Chiefs eliminated)
Jefferson County 61-53 South Doyle (Cherokees eliminated)
2/16:
Semifinals: (All 4 teams clinch berth in Region Tournament)
Tip-off times: 7pm
-Jefferson County (16-13) at Morristown East (21-9) (WCRK Radio)
Regular Season Meetings: East won 60-52, East won 73-67
-Sevier County (20-10) at Cocke County (18-10)
Regular Season Meetings: Sevier County won 54-44, Cocke County won 53-51
2/18:
(at Cocke County High School)
6:30pm: Consolation Game:
8pm: Championship Game:
================================================
Recent Championship Game History:
2016: Sevier County 64-54 Jefferson County
2015: Jefferson County 68-57 South Doyle
2014: Jefferson County 51-36 Sevier County
2013: Sevier County 60-58 Jefferson County
2012: Sevier County 46-44 Morristown East
2011: Morristown East 59-31 Cherokee
2010: Sevier County 46-30 Morristown West
2009: Morristown East 56-43 Jefferson County
2008: Cocke County 72-70 Greeneville
2007: Greeneville 62-35 Cherokee
2006: Greeneville 63-48 Morristown West
2005: Greeneville 67-52 Morristown East
2004: Jefferson County 57-44 Morristown East
2003: Greeneville 60-37 Cocke County
2002: Jefferson County 51-43 Cocke County