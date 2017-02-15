WINTER WATCH CLOSINGS-DELAYS

Boys Basketball: IMAC Tournament schedule, results

Posted on 02/15/2017

Quarterfinals/Semifinals to be played at highest seeds.  Championship/Consolation games will take place at Cocke County High School.

2/14:

Quarterfinals:

Morristown East 79-64 Seymour (Eagles eliminated)

Sevier County 49-36 Morristown West (Trojans eliminated)

Cocke County 48-38 Cherokee (Chiefs eliminated)

Jefferson County 61-53 South Doyle (Cherokees eliminated)

2/16:

Semifinals: (All 4 teams clinch berth in Region Tournament)

Tip-off times: 7pm

-Jefferson County (16-13) at Morristown East (21-9) (WCRK Radio)

Regular Season Meetings: East won 60-52, East won 73-67

-Sevier County (20-10) at Cocke County (18-10)

Regular Season Meetings: Sevier County won 54-44, Cocke County won 53-51

2/18:

(at Cocke County High School)

6:30pm: Consolation Game:

8pm: Championship Game:

================================================

Recent Championship Game History:

2016: Sevier County 64-54 Jefferson County

2015: Jefferson County 68-57 South Doyle

2014: Jefferson County 51-36 Sevier County

2013: Sevier County 60-58 Jefferson County

2012: Sevier County 46-44 Morristown East

2011: Morristown East 59-31 Cherokee

2010: Sevier County 46-30 Morristown West

2009: Morristown East 56-43 Jefferson County

2008: Cocke County 72-70 Greeneville

2007: Greeneville 62-35 Cherokee

2006: Greeneville 63-48 Morristown West

2005: Greeneville 67-52 Morristown East

2004: Jefferson County 57-44 Morristown East

2003: Greeneville 60-37 Cocke County

2002: Jefferson County 51-43 Cocke County

