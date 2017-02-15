Gun found at Morristown West High School, 3 students arrested

MORRISTOWN (WATE) – Three students at Morristown Hamblen High School West were arrested Tuesday afternoon after a gun was found inside the school.

School system officials say the school went into lockdown around 2:30 p.m. after they received reports of a gun in the school. The superintendent went with officers to search the school and found a gun.

Three male students were detained for questioning in connection with the weapon’s discovery. Dr. Dale Lynch, the Director of Schools for Hamblen County, said all three students are freshman. The Morristown Police Department expects charges to be filed shortly.

The lockdown was lifted at 3:30 p.m.

“It’s panic, not knowing what’s gong on,” said Kim Richardson, a Morristown West parent.

Parents, like Richardson, want to think their child is safe when they drop them off at school. However, after she heard a gun was found inside her son’s school, she gave safety a second thought.

“Of course, that’s the first thing you think. Are there going to be casualties in this?” said Richardson.

Thankfully, no one was hurt. After a student told faculty that he saw a gun at school, Dr. Lynch said they looked at video surveillance. The video did show a student at the school with a gun.

“I don’t think the intent was to harm anyone. I truly believe, right now,” said Dr. Lynch.

Richardson thinks the school should consider putting metal detectors at the entrance. Right now, one school in Hamblen County does have metal detectors.

“Let the kids walk through them. If they don’t have anything to hide, it shouldn’t be a problem,” said Richardson.

Dr. Lynch doe not believe it’s the best way to keep students safe.

“The best way to keep schools safe is to have a culture of caring,” said Dr. Lynch.