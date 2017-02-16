MPD announces dates for 20th annual Citizen’s Academy

The Morristown Police Department is preparing for its twentieth (20th) Citizen’s Police Academy. Class will begin May 9, 2017 and end June 8, 2017. Classes will be held at the Police Department on each Tuesday night at 6:00p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Academy participants will become familiar with the Morristown Police Department through hands-on exercises; they will also be allowed to complete an 8-hour ride along with an officer.

Applications are now available to the public. Applicants that are interested may pick up an application at the Morristown Police Department located on the 1 st floor of the City Center, on the City’s website ( www.mymorristown.com ) under the Police Department tab or you may call the Training Division and have one mailed. The application deadline is March 24, 2017.

Due to limited space, applications will be accepted on a first come first serve basis, pending the results of a background investigation of each applicant. Applications can be mailed to the Morristown Police Department at or dropped off to the Morristown Police Department’s Records Division. Applicants must be 21 years of age.

Those who miss Academy # 20, due to limited space, will have the opportunity to attend the next academy. (Date to be announced).

The Morristown Police Department invites interested citizens to participate in the Citizen’s Police Academy. Upon completion of this course, each citizen will have a better understanding of the daily operations of the Morristown Police Department. It is our goal to continue to build a partnership with the community.