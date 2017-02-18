Boys Basketball: Region Tournament schedule, scores
Quarterfinals to be played at highest seeds. Semifinals/Championship game will take place at Science Hill High School.
2/25:
Quarterfinals: (Elimination Games)
Tip-off times: 7pm
Morristown East (22-10) at Daniel Boone (17-13) (WCRK Radio)
David Crockett (17-14) at Cocke County (20-10)
Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett (12-16) at Jefferson County (17-14)
Sevier County (20-12) at Science Hill (23-9)
2/28:
Semifinals: (Elimination Games)
at Science Hill High School (winners advance to sub-state game)
-Cocke County/David Crockett winner vs. Morristown East/Daniel Boone winner
-Sevier County/Science Hill winner vs. Dobyns-Bennett/Jefferson County winner
3/2:
Championship Game:
(at Science Hill High School)
================================================