Boys Basketball: Region Tournament schedule, scores

Posted on 02/18/2017 by in Sports // 0 Comments

Quarterfinals to be played at highest seeds.  Semifinals/Championship game will take place at Science Hill High School.

2/25:

Quarterfinals: (Elimination Games)

Tip-off times: 7pm

Morristown East (22-10) at Daniel Boone (17-13) (WCRK Radio)

David Crockett (17-14) at Cocke County (20-10)

Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett (12-16) at Jefferson County (17-14)

Sevier County (20-12) at Science Hill (23-9)

2/28:

Semifinals: (Elimination Games)

at Science Hill High School (winners advance to sub-state game)

-Cocke County/David Crockett winner vs. Morristown East/Daniel Boone winner

-Sevier County/Science Hill winner vs. Dobyns-Bennett/Jefferson County winner

3/2:

Championship Game:

(at Science Hill High School)

