Girls Basketball: Region Tournament schedule, scores
Quarterfinals to be played at highest seeds. Semifinals/Championship game will take place at Science Hill High School.
2/24:
Quarterfinals: (Elimination Games)
Tip-off times: 7pm
Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett (16-16) at Morristown East (20-12) (WCRK Radio)
Sullivan Central (18-13) at Morristown West (26-3) (WMTN Radio)
Cherokee (14-18) at Daniel Boone (27-4)
Jefferson County (25-7) at Science Hill (25-5)
2/27:
Semifinals: (Elimination Games)
at Science Hill High School (winners advance to sub-state game)
-Morristown West/Sullivan Central winner vs. Science Hill/Jefferson County winner
-Morristown East/Dobyns-Bennett winner vs. Daniel Boone/Cherokee winner
3/1:
Championship Game:
(at Science Hill High School)
================================================