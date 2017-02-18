WINTER WATCH CLOSINGS-DELAYS

Girls Basketball: Region Tournament schedule, scores

Posted on 02/18/2017 by in Sports // 0 Comments

Quarterfinals to be played at highest seeds.  Semifinals/Championship game will take place at Science Hill High School.

2/24:

Quarterfinals: (Elimination Games)

 

Tip-off times: 7pm

Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett (16-16) at Morristown East (20-12) (WCRK Radio)

Sullivan Central (18-13) at Morristown West (26-3) (WMTN Radio)

Cherokee (14-18) at Daniel Boone (27-4)

Jefferson County (25-7) at Science Hill (25-5)

2/27:

Semifinals: (Elimination Games)

at Science Hill High School (winners advance to sub-state game)

-Morristown West/Sullivan Central winner vs. Science Hill/Jefferson County winner

-Morristown East/Dobyns-Bennett winner vs. Daniel Boone/Cherokee winner

3/1:

Championship Game:

(at Science Hill High School)

 

 

================================================

