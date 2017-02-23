Teen Outreach Program to be held February 27 at Lincoln Middle School
The Teen Outreach Program of Lincoln and Meadowview Middle Schools, Miller Boyd Alternative School, and East High Freshman Academy is presenting a parent workshop entitled, “Talking About Hard Topics.”
It will be presented by Ashleigh Mitchell and will include the topics of bullying; friendships and healthy relationships; reproductive health; alcohol and drug use and abuse; planning for the future; and grief, death, and dying.
The workshop will be held on Monday, February 27 at Lincoln Middle School from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. If you would like more information or have questions, please contact the Douglas Cherokee Economic Authority Education Center at 423-581-5420.