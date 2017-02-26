Boys Basketball: Region Tournament schedule, scores
Quarterfinals to be played at highest seeds. Semifinals/Championship game will take place at Science Hill High School.
2/25:
Quarterfinals: (Elimination Games)
Daniel Boone 74-69 Morristown East (Hurricanes eliminated)
David Crockett 67-58 Cocke County (Fighting Cocke eliminated)
Jefferson County 65-54 Dobyns-Bennett (Indians eliminated)
Science Hill 62-60 Sevier County (Smokey Bears eliminated)
2/28:
Semifinals: (Elimination Games)
at Science Hill High School (winners advance to sub-state game)
-David Crockett (18-14) vs. Daniel Boone (18-13)
-Science Hill (24-9) vs. Jefferson County (18-14)
3/2:
Championship Game:
(at Science Hill High School)
