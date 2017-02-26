Boys Basketball: Region Tournament schedule, scores

Quarterfinals to be played at highest seeds.  Semifinals/Championship game will take place at Science Hill High School.

2/25:

Quarterfinals: (Elimination Games)

Daniel Boone 74-69 Morristown East (Hurricanes eliminated)

David Crockett 67-58 Cocke County (Fighting Cocke eliminated)

Jefferson County 65-54 Dobyns-Bennett (Indians eliminated)

Science Hill 62-60 Sevier County (Smokey Bears eliminated)

2/28:

Semifinals: (Elimination Games)

at Science Hill High School (winners advance to sub-state game)

-David Crockett (18-14)  vs. Daniel Boone (18-13)

-Science Hill (24-9) vs. Jefferson County (18-14)

3/2:

Championship Game:

(at Science Hill High School)

