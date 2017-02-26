Girls Basketball: Region Tournament schedule, scores
Quarterfinals to be played at highest seeds. Semifinals/Championship game will take place at Science Hill High School.
2/24:
Quarterfinals:
Morristown East 53-47 Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett (Lady Indians eliminated)
Morristown West 76-41 Sullivan Central (Lady Cougars eliminated)
Daniel Boone 67-43 Cherokee (Lady Chiefs eliminated)
Science Hill 54-51 Jefferson County (Lady Patriots eliminated)
2/27:
Semifinals: (Elimination Games)
at Science Hill High School (winners advance to sub-state game)
6pm: Morristown East (21-12) vs. Daniel Boone (28-4) (100.7FM WCRK Radio)
7:30pm: Morristown West (27-3) vs. Science Hill (26-5) (Country Legends 93.3FM)
3/1:
Championship Game:
(at Science Hill High School)
