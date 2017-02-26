Girls Basketball: Region Tournament schedule, scores

Quarterfinals to be played at highest seeds.  Semifinals/Championship game will take place at Science Hill High School.

2/24:

Quarterfinals:

Morristown East 53-47 Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett (Lady Indians eliminated)

Morristown West 76-41 Sullivan Central (Lady Cougars eliminated)

Daniel Boone 67-43 Cherokee (Lady Chiefs eliminated)

Science Hill 54-51 Jefferson County (Lady Patriots eliminated)

2/27:

Semifinals: (Elimination Games)

at Science Hill High School (winners advance to sub-state game)

6pm: Morristown East (21-12) vs. Daniel Boone (28-4) (100.7FM WCRK Radio)

7:30pm: Morristown West (27-3) vs. Science Hill (26-5) (Country Legends 93.3FM)

 

3/1:

Championship Game:

(at Science Hill High School)

 

 

