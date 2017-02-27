Hamblen Co. couple arrested in stolen checks case

(WGRV) A Hamblen County couple was arrested Sunday afternoon on outstanding warrants for forgery in connection with a series of stolen checks that were written and passed last summer.

38-year-old Phillip Long and his wife, 33-year-old Holly Long, both of Whitesburg, were living in Mosheim last August when they allegedly passed a total of 17 checks belonging to the Brown Springs Cemetery Fund.

Phillip Long is accused of passing 10 checks totaling $2,485 between August 13 and 31, while Holly Long allegedly passed seven checks totaling $2,060 between July 31 and August 30. The checks were passed at several locations around the Mosheim area, with most of them at Food Country USA.

The Longs were located at the By-Lo Market in Bulls Gap Sunday afternoon, with Greene County Sheriff Pat Hankins assisting in the arrests. Phillip Long was also served a capias warrant for theft under $500 that was issued in May of last year.

Both Longs are in custody at the Greene County Detention Center and will appear in court this morning.