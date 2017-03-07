Lakeway Area man sentenced in drug case

GREENEVILLE, TN (AP) – A Greeneville man has been sentenced to serve ten and a half years in prison for his leadership role in a crack cocaine drug conspiracy.

Officials said U.S. District Court Judge J. Ronnie Greer handed down the sentence to 35-year-old Fitzroy Turner. A press statement from U.S. Attorney Nancy Harr’s office said Turner previously pleaded guilty in the case. Officials say he admitted to selling crack to someone who turned out to be cooperating with law enforcement. The federal prosecutor’s office said he also admitted to maintaining a residence in Greeneville for the purse of manufacturing or distributing crack.

Three co-defendants from Greeneville were previously sentenced to prison for their role in the drug conspiracy.