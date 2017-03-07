Local banker sentenced in embezzlement case

(WGRV) A former First Tennessee Bank manager was sentenced today to three years in federal prison for embezzlement of funds and tax evasion.

37-year-old Kenneth L. Miller was an employee of First Tennessee Bank from May 2000 until February 2016.

In October 2016, Miller plead guilty to one count of theft by a bank officer or employee and four counts of attempting to evade or defeat tax.

Of the total amount he embezzled, Miller obtained nearly $968,000 for his personal use. He reportedly lost or spent most the money through online gambling on various websites and making payments on various personal consumer debts.

Miller did not claim any of the funds as income on his tax returns for 2012 through 2015. Upon learning of the embezzlement by Miller, First Tennessee reimbursed most of the losses to their account holders.

Upon his release from prison, Miller will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years. He was also ordered to pay restitution in the amounts of over $844,000 to First Tennessee Bank, around $161,000 to the IRS, and $81,000 to two additional victims of his crimes, for a total of more than $1 million.