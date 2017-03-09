Cocke Co. woman indicted following police chase

KNOXVILLE – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Greene County woman in connection with an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred last month.

On February 5th, at the request of 4th District Attorney General James Dunn, TBI Special Agents began investigating the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting that occurred along Highway 32 in Cosby. The investigation revealed that the incident began when a National Park Service Ranger observed a vehicle speeding along Highway 441 in Gatlinburg and initiated a traffic stop. As he approached the vehicle, the female driver, identified as Chelsey Dunbar (DOB 9/19/88), turned the vehicle around and fled in the opposite direction, running over the Ranger’s foot in the process. The Ranger, as well as officers with the Gatlinburg Police Department, pursued the vehicle onto Highway 321 until they reached Cocke County. At that point, deputies with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office became involved.

The pursuit continued onto Highway 32 in Cosby, where Dunbar turned into Smoky Mountain Elementary School. Deputies attempted to block the vehicle, at which point Dunbar rammed the front of a cruiser and drove over a curb in an attempt to flee. She then proceeded to travel a short distance before turning off the roadway and driving into a field. Deputies again tried to block Dunbar’s vehicle. During this attempt, Dunbar struck a deputy who had exited his vehicle. She continued to drive toward the injured deputy, which resulted in deputies firing shots at her. Dunbar was transported to the hospital, where she received treatment for her injuries.

On February 14th, the Cocke County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Dunbar with one count of Aggravated Assault, one count of Felony Evading Arrest and one count of Reckless Endangerment. This evening, she was arrested and booked into the Cocke County Jail on a $25,000 bond.