Walters State boys basketball camp dates announced

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Veteran Walters State coach Bill Carlyle has announced the dates for his summer boys’ hoops camp to be held inside ‘Z’ Buda Gymnasium on the Walters State campus in Morristown.

This summer’s camp will be held on July 17-20 for boys entering grades 3-9. The times will be from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day.

Local college coaches and players, as well as area school coaches will serve as camp instructors. Secondary insurance will be provided for each participant, and the cost of the camp will be $85 per camper ($10 nonrefundable deposit required) with everyone receiving a camp shirt.

The camp will also be held in a climate-controlled gymnasium. Registration forms are available through the Walters State athletics website at www.ws.edu/athletics.

For more information or to sign up for the camp, contact Carlyle or Sherry McGinnis at 423-585-6754.