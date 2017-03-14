Two charged in Hawkins Co. home invasion

(WATE) Two people were arrested and charged in a Sunday morning home invasion in Hawkins County.

Leonard Brad Eidson, 42, is charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, and theft under $500. Heather Darlene Gilbert, 26, is charged with being a party to the offenses of aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office says around 10 a.m. Sunday, they were called to a home on Summit Hill Road. The homeowner said he heard someone knocking on his door and when he answered, a man and a woman said they were having car trouble and asked to use the phone.

Deputies weren’t sure if the victim consented to letting them use the phone, but Eidson came in uninvited and starting assaulting the victim with a metal pipe and eventually pulled out a gun.

The victim was able to escape, run to a neighbor’s house and call 911. The victim said Eidson took his cell phone and house keys.

Eidson was later located in Cocke County after deputies found him hiding in a shower. Gilbert was in the home and matched the victim’s description of the woman involved in the incident. The victim was able to identify her via photos. A metal pipe was also found in the home with blood on it.

Both suspects are being held without bond.