Morristown police look for missing elderly woman

The Morristown Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 85-year-old Morristown woman. Lula Belle Orrick of North Henry Street was last heard from just before dark on March 13, 2017 by family.

Ms. Orrick is a white female 5’2” tall and weighs 165 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She may be driving her 1999 Silver Dodge Intrepid with license plate number 8DD1739. Family has indicated that Ms. Orrick has become disoriented while driving in the past.

If anyone has any information regarding Ms. Orrick’s whereabouts you are urged to call Hamblen County Dispatch anytime at 423-585-2701 or the Morristown Police Department between 8:00am and 5:00pm at 423-585-4630.