Missing Morristown teenager found safe

Shelby Spencer, the 13-year-old missing Morristown juvenile, has been located. Earlier today, Spencer was located in Knoxville after MPD detectives asked the Knoxville Police Department to check a residence where she may have been. She was found at the residence and is safe.

The Morristown Police Department expresses their gratitude to the Knoxville Police Department for their assistance. The MPD also expresses gratitude to the public for the attention shown in this matter.