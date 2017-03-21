UT students, faculty look to break Guinness World record

(WVLT) The University of Tennessee will show the country their volunteer spirit as they attempt to break the Guinness World Record for largest human letter.

The schoolwide event will invite over 4,000 students, faculty, staff, and alumni to Neyland Stadium on March 29 to form the world’s largest human Power T.

Chancellor Beverly Davenport hopes to use the event to bring the university together.

She said, ” Standing together in Neyland Stadium with 4,000 members of our Volunteer family will be a shared memory that will last a lifetime.”

The current record is held by Queen’s University in Canada with 3,373 people.

The event is restricted to only Univeristy of Tennessee students, faculty, staff, and alumni. There will be no public access.

The event will be aired live on NBC’s Today Show on March 29 as weatherman Al Roker does his live weather updates.

UT will be Roker’s third stop on his nationwide college visits that week after UT’s publication The Daily Beacon entered a video contest to bring Roker to college campuses for Rokerthon.