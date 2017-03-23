Greene Co. woman indicted in death of family member

Bond was set at $800,000 in the case against a Lakeway Area woman indicted in the death of a family member. The Greene County Grand Jury indicted an Afton woman for two counts of first-degree murder.

The grand jury indicted Vonda Star Smith of Davis Valley Road in Afton for two counts of first-degree murder for the death of 21-year-old Jessie Nicole Morrison of Greeneville and her unborn child. Smith is the grandmother of Morrison’s oldest child.

Smith turned herself in around 9:30 AM Wednesday at the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, where she was arrested.

In August 2016, a person walking along Jud Neal Loop in Afton discovered the body of Morrision.

The cause of death has not been revealed. The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is continuing the investigation.