Police: Bulls Gap man endangers woman, toddler in police chase

(WGRV) A Bulls Gap man is facing felony charges of evading arrest and reckless endangerment after wrecking his vehicle while attempting to flee from Baileyton police late Wednesday afternoon.

21-year-old Joseph Stanton of the 400 block of Guthries Green Road was observed speeding and failed to stop for the blue lights and siren. Stanton then crashed his vehicle into a ditch on Gap Mountain Road, where he was taken into custody.

A 20-year-old woman was in the front seat of the car while a 14-month-old girl was in the rear of the vehicle. The woman told police that she told Stanton to stop the car and he refused, putting her in fear of the life of herself and the child.

Stanton was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment and evading arrest, and is in custody on $16,000 bond pending a court appearance on Friday.