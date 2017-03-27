Couple charged with trying to sell baby

(WGRV) A Greene County man and woman will appear in court on Monday after being arrested Friday afternoon for allegedly attempting to sell a 5-month-old baby online.

37-year-old Deanna Lynn Greer and 26-year-old John David Cain, both of 200 Lakeshore Drive, were arrested by agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation following a report of a child for sale on Craigslist.

TBI agents contacted the Greene County Sheriff’s Department Friday afternoon, and arranged to meet Greer and Cain near their house at the Dollar General Market on the Asheville Highway.

After paying $3,000 cash for the child, agents arrested Cain and Greer and charged them with aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect or endangerment, under the Haley’s Law act.

Cain and Greer were taken to the Greene County Detention Center on $150,000 bond.

