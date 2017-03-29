Drug charges land local men behind bars

Press release issued by the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Department:

On March 28, 2017 at approximately 3:10 a.m. while Deputy Sean Beach was on routine patrol, he heard an excessively loud stereo coming from a red Pontiac. He then paced the vehicle going 53 mph in a 35 mph zone on Kidwell Ridge Road and initiated a traffic stop. Cody Allen Standifer was found to be operating the vehicle. A check of Standifer’s license revealed that he was operating the vehicle on a revoked license. He also had no proof of insurance or vehicle registration. The driver Cody Allen Standifer and the passenger Billy Ray Fox both became very nervous and lit cigarettes. Consent was given to search the vehicle by Mr. Standifer which revealed several syringes, several small baggies, a set of digital scales and a .22 caliber handgun. While officers were placing Billy Fox into the cruiser a bag of white crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine (weighing 41.32 grams) fell from his pant leg. Fox tried to hide the meth by kicking it underneath the cruiser. A search of his person also revealed a large bag of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.

Cody Allen Standifer was arrested and transported to the Hamblen County Jail where he was charged with Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of Sch VI for Resale, Possession of Sch II for Resale, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Violation of Registration, No Insurance, Speeding, Excessive Noise, and Driving on Revoked.

Billy Ray Fox was arrested and transported to the Hamblen County Jail where he was charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a Felony, Possession of Sch VI for Resale, Possession of Sch II for Resale and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Special “Thank you” to Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Officer Marti Wolfe for all her help with the investigation.