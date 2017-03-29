Two Morristown women nabbed in drug task force operation

(WGRV) Several arrests were made Tuesday following an investigation into drug activity by the Third Judicial District Drug Task Force.

Agents with the DTF were in possession of a cell phone from an earlier arrest when they received a text message around noon on Tuesday from 30-year-old Brycen Nye of Sentelle Road, who was asking for prices for methamphetamine. An arrangement was made to meet at the movie theatre on the 11-E bypass at 3:00 Tuesday afternoon, where Nye was arrested.

Nye had $500 in his possession which was to be used to purchase the methamphetamine, along with a 1/2 gram of meth and digital scales. He was charged with possession of a schedule 2 drug, solicitation to obtain a schedule 2 drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $52,000.

Later in the afternoon, agents had the same phone when they received a Facebook message from 26-year-old Leslie Craven of Morristown, who was reportedly looking to buy methamphetamine for $50. An agreement was made to sell a gram of meth in the parking lot of the Co-Op on West Main Street, where agents found Craven and 24-year-old Kelli King, also of Morristown.

Craven reportedly had $47 in her shirt pocket and was also in possession of a set of digital scales. Both Craven and King were charged with solicitation to obtain methamphetamine, while Craven was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license second offense and a violation of probation.

All three remain at the Greene County Detention Center prior to their initial court appearances this morning.