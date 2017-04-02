Stabbing at Bulls Gap Speedway investigated

(WGRV) A stabbing incident Saturday night at the Bulls Gap Speedway is under investigation.

Deputies working security at the speedway reported to dispatch around 9:45 PM that there was a stabbing and requested additional deputies.

After questioning witnesses, deputies determined one man stabbed another man with a pocket knife after the two got into a fight. The suspect later told police that he stabbed the victim to get him off of him while the two were on the ground.

According to the report filed at the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the victim had three stab wounds and was taken toTakoma Regional Hospital for treatment. The victim reportedly appeared impaired at the emergency room. The suspect did not appear to have been drinking when the incident occurred.

The knife used to stab the man was found under a parked vehicle and was placed into evidence. The Sheriff’s Department is continuing the investigation. No charges have been filed yet in connection with the incident.

